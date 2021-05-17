Black elite family drama ‘Our Kind of People’ set for fall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Affluent Black families are the focus of “Our Kind of People,” a new Fox drama series from “Empire” creator Lee Daniels. It’s based on “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” a 1999 nonfiction book by Lawrence Otis Graham. The series starring Morris Chestnut will join the network’s fall schedule. Fox made the announcement as part of its 2021-22 season pitch to potential advertisers, who are hearing from other broadcasters this week. Other dramas coming to Fox are “The Cleaning Lady,” starring Elodie Yung as a doctor working for mobsters, and “The Big Leap,” starring Scott Foley, Teri Polo and Piper Perabo.