$1 million bond set for Wausau shooting suspect

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Michael Turner, the man accused of shooting another man on May 15 in Wausau, has had his bond set at $1 million.

He appeared in court Monday afternoon.

The prosecution alleged that Turner was looking for the victim. Wausau Police Department reported Saturday that Turner and the victim knew each other.

The defense claims there is "more to the story," but didn't elaborate further.

Turner is facing two charges: Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

As conditions of his bond, Turner cannot have possession of firearms or leave Wisconsin.

His initial appearance is scheduled for May 21.

This is a developing story that will be updated.