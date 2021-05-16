Wausau PD identify suspect connected to Saturday shooting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Police Department released new details regarding a Saturday shooting.

In a press release, they say they arrested 45-year-old Michael Turner. He allegedly shot another man Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of South 3rd Avenue and West Thomas Street.

Officers found the victim on South 5th Avenue. They say he is in critical condition.

Michael Turner, the suspect, was found in Marquette County around 10:00 am.

Police arrested Turner without incident and took him Marathon County Jail.

Wausau PD has referred two charges: Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The department says Turner and the victim knew each other and both live in Wausau.

The investigation is ongoing.