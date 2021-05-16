United Way holds school supply fundraiser

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Though school is just ending for the year, United Way of South Wood and Adams County is preparing for the next semester.

On Monday they will kick off their "Stuff the Bus" fundraiser that will lead to their "Stuff the Desk" event in August. Parents who need help purchasing school supplies can sign their child up to receive supplies.

"It's open to anyone who feels they are in need of a little help with the school supplies," United Way 211 Program Director Amy Fluno said.

Registration opens at eight a.m. on Monday and will close on August first. They will fill the bus with donated school supplies on August fifth and distribute them on August 20 and 21.

Your child must be registered to receive the items. School supplies are available for students K4- Seniors whether they are in school or virtual learning. A list of needed items can be found here.