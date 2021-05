Patchy dense fog will occur this morning across portions of the

Northland. The visibility will be quite variable but will drop to

a quarter mile in spots. Aitkin, Solon Springs, and Ashland have

all reported a visibility to a quarter mile so far this morning.

The fog should lift between 730 AM and 9 AM for most areas. If

you’re driving, give yourself extra time and be prepared for

quickly changing conditions.