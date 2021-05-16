Islamic nations hold emergency summit on Israel-Gaza attacks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation has opened an emergency meeting over the heavy fighting between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers. The online summit Sunday marks the first major move among Mideast nations still grappling with how to address the conflict. While the Arab League and organizations like the Saudi-based OIC have maintained their view that the Palestinians should have their own independent state, Israel recently has reached recognition deals with several of its members. That, as well as the concerns of some nations over Hamas, has seen a somewhat-muted response as opposed to the full-throated response of decades past.