Durst trial to resume after long delay; will jury be ready?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors are returning to court 14 months after the murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst was put on hold because of the coronavirus. A Los Angeles judge will question jurors Monday to find out if they can continue to serve in the case that is expected to last four to five months. Jurors had only heard two days of testimony before the trial was halted in March 2020. Durst has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of his best friend in 2000. Durst’s lawyers say the length of the stoppage is unprecedented and have repeatedly — and unsuccessfully — sought a mistrial because they say the delay harmed his chance of a fair trial.