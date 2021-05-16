Bruno Covas, mayor of Sao Paulo, dies of cancer at age 41

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Bruno Covas, the mayor of Sao Paulo, has died of cancer at the age of 41. Covas, a grandson of a governor of Sao Paulo state, was elected as state congressman and later to the national congress before becoming mayor in 2018. He was re-elected as mayor last year. His party, the Brazilian Social Democracy Party, mourned his death on Sunday. Covas, who took leave from his job in early May, was suffering from cancer of the digestive system. The deputy mayor, Ricardo Nunes, will lead the city for the remainder of the mayor’s term, which ends in early 2025.