Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a man has been arrested in the slaying of a 4-year-old boy whose body was found lying on a neighborhood street. Dallas police announced the arrest late Saturday night but have not yet released the man’s name. Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday. Assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez has said it appeared the child suffered a violent death and that “an edged weapon” was used. He said it’s believed the child was killed at about 5 a.m.