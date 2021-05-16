Area family gives back after receiving special home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Ten years ago the Teeter family was gifted a new home with handicap accommodations in a partnership with News Nine and Incredible Bank. Now, the parents are serving as advocates for other families in need of support.

"It doesn't matter what the diagnosis is, it doesn't matter what your story is, we're all similar in the fact that we're trying to figure out what life looks like," mom Annie Teeter said.

Teeter said she wants to give back the same help and support her family has received.

"We always wanted to do play groups and that was kind of our vision. Once we got the house up and running we created Shared Blessings. That has allowed us to be able to get families together and do play groups," Teeter said.

Her children Zak and Callie were both born with a rare chromosome abnormality where they are missing part of Chromosome Three and have an extra Chromosome Six. Teeter says they are the only two in the world with the specific diagnosis.

"They have taught us more in life than we will ever be able to teach anyone," Teeter said.

One of the many home health care nurses that works with the Teeters not only takes care of their physical needs but emotional as well.

"Especially Zak and I have a lot of fun. I play music with him when I do chest PT and we do sort of a little dance routine and the giggles and fun is just really rewarding," private duty home health care Nurse Mary Kowatch said.

Teeter said when she and her husband embarked on their journey of parenting special needs children there weren't home care nurses available like there are today. The family recently received the gift of life after a friend offered to donate her kidney to Callie, who has a severe kidney disease.

"We're very excited, very blessed with the nurses who have gone back and forth to countless dialysis, helped through the long nights," Teeter said.

If you are in need of a Home Health Care Nurse, you can find more information here. Information about Callie's surgery can be found here.