New Dog Park opens in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- If you're a dog owner in the Wausau area but tired of driving 15 minutes or more to get to the nearest dog park, your days of communing are over.

Two Hearts Dog Park provides residents with another option for their pets. The idea has been in the works since 2017 and the funs for the park came mainly through donations.

Visitors of the park expressed their excitement at having a closer option.

"It's nice to be able to pop in the car and we're here so we can run and play and get some interaction with other dogs. We can take a walk this way and stop here as well," Dog Park Special Committee Chair Jamie Rice-Heckendorf said.

Saturday was the soft opening with a grand opening set to take place on June 5. A shelter and agility equipment are also on the way for the park.