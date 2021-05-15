Neighbors react to reports of shots fired

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Wausau Police responded to a report of shots fired Saturday morning around nine a.m.

Area residents said the incident left them feeling unsettled for a variety of reasons.

"I'm just kind of disgruntled about the things that are happening in our area and in our neighborhood and in the City of Wausau period, with the gun violence and violence in general," Wausau resident David Keturi said.

The Wausau Police Department issued a statement saying they do have a suspect in custody and will not be releasing information about the victim as of yet. The shooting happened in Wausau's West Side according to the release.

Police blocked off the Tobacco Outlet on Thomas Street and an area of Fifth Avenue.

Residents that live in the area said they heard shots early in the morning. A few expressed concern over the shooting and said the activity is uncharacteristic of a peaceful town like Wausau.

This is a developing story. Follow News Nine for updates.