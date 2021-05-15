Janet Jackson’s ensembles from “Scream” video sold for $125K

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Janet Jackson’s ensembles she wore in the “Scream” music video opposite of her brother Michael Jackson are among the items up for bid in a three-day auction. Julien’s Auctions says her black circular bubble textured fabric long-sleeve shirt, black patent leather pants and black patent leather over-the-ankle boots sold for $125,000 Saturday. The auction called “Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson” will be held until Sunday, the singer’s 55th birthday. Jackson partnered with Juilen’s Auctions to sell more than 1,000 items from her career and personal treasures. A portion of the proceeds will go to Compassion International, an organization that helps children escape from poverty.