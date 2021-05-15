Florida’s amusement parks loosen pandemic mask requirements

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s major amusement parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios-Orlando were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on attractions, in line or riding transportation. Masks remain mandatory indoors except in restaurants when seated. Disney requires they be worn except when eating and drinking. SeaWorld Orlando and its sister park. Tampa’s Busch Gardens, are going even further, allowing guests who say they are fully vaccinated to to remove their masks throughout the parks.