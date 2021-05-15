Ex-Iran parliament speaker registers to run for president

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A former speaker of Iran’s parliament has registered to run in the Islamic Republic’s upcoming presidential election. Ali Larijani’s decision Saturday makes him the first high-profile candidate to potentially back the policies of the outgoing administration that reached Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Larijani broadly has been described as a conservative within the Iranian political space. However, he increasingly allied himself with outgoing President Hassan Rouhani, whose administration reached the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran opened registration for the presidential election on Tuesday. It ends Saturday. Iran will hold the election June 18.