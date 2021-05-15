Bleak futures fuel widespread protests by young Colombians

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Thousands of young people and college students have been at the forefront of Colombia’s antigovernment protests for more than two weeks, armed with improvised shields made from garbage cans and umbrellas. They’ve taken the brunt of the tear gas and gunshots from security forces, and dozens have paid for it with their lives. The protesters have become the voices for Colombians fed up with a government they say has mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic and crushed hopes of a better future. The protests started with anger over proposed tax increases and spread to include broader issues. Anger grew with reports of police brutality, deaths and disappearances of protesters.