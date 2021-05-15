We are looking at a warmer second half of the weekend and drier too. You will want to take advantage of the first two days of the workweek as well, as we have quite the spell of active weather on its way.

This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy and cooler with continual scattered rain possible.

High: Near 60 Wind: SE 5-8

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain.

Low: 48

Sunday: Early morning fog, partly sunny with a 20% chance of a sprinkle.

High: 72

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 78

While today was a bit damp, most of the showers were extremely light bringing around .10" of rain to the area. This afternoon and evening showers will be possible once again but will continue to be light. Overnight showers should come to and end turning mostly dry for the next few days but we cannot rule out a possible sprinkle on Sunday.

Sunday will begin with light developing fog but quickly clear out leaving partly sunny skies. Cloud cover should not be terribly thick, so it should remain bright for most of the day even in the absence of direct sunlight. Most of the day on Sunday will be dry and warm with temperatures returning to the low 70s and a very small chance of a brief sprinkle that may last 5-10 minutes.

Monday and Tuesday will be the nicest days in the forecast by quite a bit. Monday is looking mostly sunny and dry with temperatures jumping into the upper 70s. While the water will still be cold, it should be perfect to take the boat out. Tuesday will be much the same with a few more scattered clouds. Tuesday night has a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm which will start the beginning of our active weather for the later half of the week.

Wednesday will likely start extremely pleasant with mostly sunny skies but quickly turn cloudy in the afternoon. Due to increased energy in the atmosphere, we are expecting a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours which may continue into the overnight. After Wednesday, the warm weather continues as well as the chance for storms.

Thursday will be near 78 with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday will be near 78 with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday will be near 79 with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Enjoy the remainder of your weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 15-May 2021

On this day in weather history:

1990 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from the Central Plains Region and Oklahoma to Indiana and western Kentucky. Thunderstorms spawned fifteen tornadoes, including seven in Oklahoma, and there were 165 reports of large hail or damaging winds. A tornado killed one person, injured a dozen others, and caused four million dollars damage at Stillwater, OK. Another tornado injured eight persons at Foyil, OK. Thunderstorms in Oklahoma also produced wind gusts to 92 mph at Oologah Lake, and softball size hail at Canton and north of Oakwood. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)