Weston man faces homicide charge in January death

(WAOW) -- A 49-year-old Weston man is facing decades in prison in the January death of a Wausau woman.

Shaine Spiller is charged with first degree reckless homicide after police found her dead in the 100 block of Callon Street in Wausau.

They say they were called to a home there by a sister of Ross, after she had not heard from her for several days. There, they found Ross' body in a bathroom.

Police say drug paraphernalia was found near her body, and an autopsy later confirmed she died of a fentanyl overdose.

In addition to homicide, Spiller is also facing multiple other charges, including intimidating a witness and several drug-related charges.

If convicted, he could serve 60 years in prison.