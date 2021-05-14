State women’s club convention meeting in central Wisconsin

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Women from around the state are gathering in central Wisconsin this weekend to celebrate accomplishments made by members of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC).

This is the 124th annual convention and six districts throughout the state are represented.

Inspite of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, clubs from around the state were still able to volunteer and make a difference in their communities.

Thirty-two clubs were able to volunteer a total of 58,371 hours, created 1,039 projects, donated a total of $383,666 to nonprofit groups.

"They really enjoy giving back to the community because it's all about what you give to the community and you get back what you give to the community," said Abby Lorenz the state president for GFWC Wisconsin.

125 members are representing clubs in those six districts.