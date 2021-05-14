Special Weather Statement issued May 14 at 2:42PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Low relative humidity values of 17 to 23 percent, combined with

dry and warm conditions will lead to elevated fire weather

conditions through early this evening. Southwest winds of 10 to

15 mph with gusts of 20 to 25 mph will also add to the elevated

fire weather conditions.

Avoid outdoor burning through late this evening and report any

wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Check with

the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources or your local fire

municipalities for any burn restrictions that may be in effect.

For more information on burning restrictions, visit the Wisconsin

Department of Natural Resources website at

dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html and click on the

appropriate county.