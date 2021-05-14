Special Weather Statement issued May 14 at 2:42PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued May 14 at 2:42PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
Low relative humidity values of 17 to 23 percent, combined with
dry and warm conditions will lead to elevated fire weather
conditions through early this evening. Southwest winds of 10 to
15 mph with gusts of 20 to 25 mph will also add to the elevated
fire weather conditions.
Avoid outdoor burning through late this evening and report any
wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Check with
the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources or your local fire
municipalities for any burn restrictions that may be in effect.
For more information on burning restrictions, visit the Wisconsin
Department of Natural Resources website at
dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html and click on the
appropriate county.