Search for tiger continues as alleged owner returns to jail

7:46 pm National news from the Associated Press

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — While a Texas man who police allege is the owner of a tiger that frightened residents after it was seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighborhood was ordered back behind bars, the animal’s whereabouts remain a mystery.  An all-day court hearing Friday didn’t reveal any new information on the tiger’s whereabouts as Houston police say about 300 tips they’ve so far received haven’t panned out.  A judge has ordered Victor Hugo Cuevas, the alleged owner, back to jail for a murder charge he is facing in a separate case. Cuevas’ attorney insists his client isn’t the owner but is working with federal authorities to find the animal. 

Associated Press

