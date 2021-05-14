Officials: Tesla Autopilot probed in fatal California crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a Tesla involved in a deadly crash on a Southern California freeway last week may have been operating on Autopilot. The May 5 crash in Fontana east of Los Angeles is under federal investigation. The probe is the 29th case involving a Tesla that the agency has responded to. The California Highway Patrol says its own preliminary probe determined that Tesla’s partially automated driving system was engaged before the wreck, but on Friday said there hadn’t been a final determination of the driving mode. Tesla did not return a message seeking comment.