Minnesota House approves legal recreational marijuana bill

Minn. (WAOW) -- A historic vote in the Minnesota House Thursday night as it approves a bill to legalize recreational marijuana, but it won't be taken up by the Minnesota Senate.

It's the farthest the proposal to legalize marijuana has ever advanced in the Minnesota legislature, and it follows a dozen capitol committee hearings and meetings in communities across the state.

The 250-page bill would legalize marijuana for Minnesotans 21 and older, expunge low-level cannabis convictions, establish a board to review more serious offenses involving cannabis and provide grants and loans for small businesses trying to tap into the newly legal industry.

But the bill comes to a stop at the Minnesota Senate where the GOP in control won't take it up.