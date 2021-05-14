House to vote soon on bills to protect Capitol after Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to vote soon on legislation aimed at preventing more attacks on the U.S. Capitol. One bill would form a bipartisan commission to study what went wrong on Jan. 6. A second would spend $1.9 billion for broad new security improvements to the Capitol complex. Lawmakers unveiled their plan to form the commission Friday after weeks of delicate negotiations. Modeled after the revered investigation into the 9/11 terrorist attacks, their bill would establish an independent 10-member commission to investigate the insurrection with subpoena power. Both bills are expected to pass the House, but passage in the Senate is uncertain.