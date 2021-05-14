Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says the nation is “over the hump” on gas shortages following a ransomware cyberattack that forced a shutdown of the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline. Granholm says problems peaked Thursday night, and service should return to normal in most areas by the end of the weekend. She says about 200 stations are returning to service every hour, adding, “We should be back to normal fairly soon.″ Granholm spoke Friday in an interview with The Associated Press. The shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline has caused shortages at the pumps throughout the South and emptied stations in the Washington, D.C., area.