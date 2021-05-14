Skip to Content

Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation’s capital

New
4:12 pm National news from the Associated Press

Gas shortages have spread from the South, almost exhausting supplies in Washington, D.C. The runs on gasoline follow a ransomware attack that forced the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline to shut down. Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline reported making “substantial progress” in getting the pipeline back in full service. Meanwhile, multiple sources reported that Colonial paid the criminals nearly $5 million in cryptocurrency for a software decryption key to unscramble their network. President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration would seek to put the responsible Russian-speaking ransomware gang out of business. The gang’s operators said they were shutting down, but cybersecurity experts warned it could be an “exit scam.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content