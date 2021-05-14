Frost Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Oneida County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,

Northern Marinette County and Northern Oconto County Counties.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.