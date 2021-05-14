Flames engulf cargo ship’s remains off US coast; no injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A fire is burning inside the remains of an overturned cargo ship being dismantled along the Georgia coast. Sue Inman of the Altamaha Riverkeeper conservation group told The Associated Press she could see flames shooting from the open ends and the top of the Golden Ray on Friday afternoon. She was watching from about 300 yards away. She said hoses from a crane being used to dismantle the ship could be seen spraying water on the fire. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes says there have been no injuries and all demolition crew members were safely evacuated.