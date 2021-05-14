Damp Saturday, pleasant Sunday into the new week

After a long stretch of dry conditions, we actually have a chance at least of some scattered showers late Friday night into Saturday as a weak front pushes in from the west. Rain amounts will probably be fairly light in our area, like a trace to 0.20 inch. As such, Saturday will not be a washout by any means. However, be prepared to possibly duck inside a few times if some of those light showers come your way. The thicker clouds will hold our high temperatures down as well. Lows will be in the mid 40s with highs in the lower 60s Saturday. Winds will be from the south to southeast around 5 mph Friday night and around 10 mph Saturday.

Sunday should be the more pleasant of the two weekend days for getting outdoors. We expect more sunshine along with lows around 45 and mild highs near 70 degrees. Winds should be from the south at 5-10 mph. Hopefully, you will have a chance for some time at the park, sitting on your dock or boat, playing golf, of enjoying some yard chores!

We are still on track for a surge of summer-like weather for most of next week. It should be partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with lows from 45 to 50 and highs soaring to about 75 Monday and 76 degrees Tuesday.

The clouds could be more abundant Wednesday as moisture levels increase ahead of a low pressure system in the Rockies and Plains. It will start pushing some disturbances toward us. Thus, we have a small chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the low 50s with highs around the mid 70s.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms is even higher for Thursday (about 50% chance). Highs will remain mild in the low 70s. With any luck, we will pick up a decent amount of rain to help alleviate the very dry conditions in the area. There is a continued chance of at least scattered showers and storms next Friday and Saturday as well. It could remain warmer than normal as well, with an 80 degree high temperature not out of the question.

Pollen Report: Tree pollen from Friday morning (high - 220)

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 14-May 2021

*On May 14th in weather history:

1896 - The mercury plunged to 10 degrees below zero at Climax, CO. It was the lowest reading of record for the U.S. during the month of May. (David Ludlum)