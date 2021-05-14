California governor to reveal booming budget proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing to deliver a booming budget proposal to the Legislature. Newsom revealed his initial budget proposal in January. Friday, he will update that proposal based on more than $100 billion in new money — a combination of a surplus of state revenues plus $27 billion in federal coronavirus aid. Newsom has said he wants to give 11 million people direct payments of up to $1,100 and pay for all 4-year-olds to go to kindergarten for free. He also said he would give $1.5 billion to small businesses hurt by the pandemic. Meanwhile, state workers are waiting to see if he will restore their pay cuts.