Asian stocks climb after Wall Street rebound led by Big Tech

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly higher in Asia after a rally on Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak that included the biggest drop for the S&P 500 since February. Shares rose in most regional markets apart from Singapore. Technology stocks, which were hurt hard earlier in the week, were among the bigger gainers on Thursday as Apple, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet all rose. The S&P 500 surged 1.2%. The price of Bitcoin dropped 10% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reversed his earlier position on the digital currency and said the electric car maker would no longer accept it as payment. Bond yields fell.