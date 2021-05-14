Appeals court upholds $25M award in Monsanto cancer case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a $25 million award against agribusiness giant Monsanto in a lawsuit that alleged a California man developed cancer from exposure to its Roundup weed killer. The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Monsanto’s appeal of punitive damages awarded in 2019 by a San Francisco jury. Hardeman argued decades of using Roundup caused his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The jurors found that Roundup’s design was defective, it lacked sufficient cancer warnings and its manufacturer was negligent. Monsanto has said the key ingredient in Roundup has been scientifically proven to be safe.