Afghan police say bombing at Kabul mosque kills 4 worshipers

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan police say a bombing inside a mosque in a northern Kabul neighborhood has killed four worshippers and wounded over 20 others. Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz says explosives had been placed inside the mosque. An image circulating on social media showed three bodies lying on the floor of the mosque, which showed minor damage. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Friday explosion. Kabul police say an investigation is underway. The explosion comes as the warring Taliban and Afghan government both announced a three-day ceasefire following the fasting month of Ramadan, for the Islamic festival Eid-al-Fitr.