UK apologizes for 1971 Belfast deaths; families want more

LONDON (AP) — The families of 10 civilians killed during a British military operation in Belfast half a century ago have sharply criticized Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he sent a member of his Cabinet to Parliament to apologize for the deaths, instead of doing so himself. Their outrage came after Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told the House of Commons Thursday that the government “profoundly regrets and is truly sorry’’ for the deaths in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast in 1971, two days after a coroner’s court ruled that the victims were “entirely innocent.” Johnson sent a letter of apology to the victims’ families, but he hasn’t spoken publicly on the matter.