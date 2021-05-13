Twin MDs battle entrenched racism in the medical world

Identical twin doctors who have fought bigotry all their lives have a lofty new mission: dismantling racism in medicine. At 33, Brittani James and Brandi Jackson are teaching other doctors how to see and undo racism in their work. The pandemic and the inequities it laid bare show the stakes are high. Their latest achievement? Helping lead a charge against the American Medical Association after the influential research journal it publishes raised dubious questions about structural racism. Creating black doctor coats is another goal — not as radical as it sounds. Nineteenth century physicians wore black coats instead of white.