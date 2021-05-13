Syrian family reunited, against the odds, in Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Torn apart in the deadly chaos of an air raid, a Syrian family of seven has been reunited, against the odds, three years later at a refugee shelter in Greece’s second city of Thessaloniki. When the bombs dropped, both Abdul and Kariman thought the other had been killed. He took their five children to Turkey, and from there to asylum in Greece. She stayed in Syria. A social media account eventually revealed the truth, and after a long and harrowing journey Kariman was able to join them in Thessaloniki. Now, with a sixth child on the way, they hope to end their travels in Germany.