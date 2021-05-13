Stevens Point students protest mask requirement

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- Just over a dozen Stevens Point students and parents stood outside SPASH Thursday morning protesting a mask requirement.

The students say it should be their choice whether or not to wear masks.

Protests over mask requirements have been a growing trend in North Central Wisconsin with other area districts experiencing walkouts.

Several area school boards have recently voted on mask requirements, several opting to keep them through this school year.

The school year ends in just a couple of weeks.

News 9 has reached out to the Stevens Point Area School District for comment.