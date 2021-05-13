Prince Harry thought about quitting royal life in his 20s

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Harry compares his royal experience to being on “The Truman Show” and “living in a zoo.” The Duke of Sussex speaks candidly during a Thursday episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast. He says he contemplated quitting royal life on several occasions while in his 20s. He tells host Dax Shepard about keeping his relationship with Meghan a secret and dealing with the U.K. media scrutiny. Harry says he struggled to deal with being a member of the royal family. He also says he feared that his pregnant wife and son, Archie, would have to deal with the spotlight the same way his late mother, Princess Diana, had to deal with the enormous attention.