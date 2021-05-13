Medford softball stays atop the Great Northern Conference with a win over Mosinee, along with other prep highlights 5/13/21

(WAOW) -- Highlights from around central Wisconsin on Thursday, May 13th.

In a softball showdown between top teams in the Great Northern Conference Medford emerged victorious defeating Mosinee 5-0.

Down the street Mosinee girls soccer also fell, losing to another Great Northern foe, the Lakeland Thunderbirds 4-0.

And on a pitch to the southeast, Marshfield hosted Wisconsin Rapids, but again, the home team fell coming up short 2-0.