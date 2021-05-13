Skip to Content

Marshfield Clinic in Stevens Point celebrates construction

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 6:52 pm
6:49 pm NewsTop StoriesWisconsin News
MARSHFIELD CLINIC POINT

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Construction is underway at Marshfield Clinic on Highway 66.

The healthcare provider is expanding the facility by building a new hospital at the location.

Workers lowered the final steel beam into place on Thursday.

Iron workers decorated the beam with an American flag, a tree and the local union sign.

They say, it's an iron worker tradition.

Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Neville says, the expansion brings more services at that site.

"We currently have oral surgery, primary care, physical therapy," said Neville. "We have a cancer program amongst a lot of other outreach. This now broadens our ability to provide emergency care, in-patient care, and surgical care and upgrade our diagnostic platform."

Marshfield Clinic expects the new hospital will open next spring.

Author Profile Photo

Curtis Aderholdt

News Operations Coordinator.
A WAOW employee since December 2014.

More Stories

Skip to content