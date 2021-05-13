Judge to weigh Arbery’s mental health records under seal

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge says he will review under seal mental health records of Ahmaud Arbery to decide whether they can be used at trial by defense attorneys for the men charged with his killing. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley made the decision during a pretrial hearing Thursday. Defense lawyers say Arbery had been diagnosed with a mental illness and a jury should be able to consider that when deciding whether the 25-year-old Black man was murdered or killed in self-defense. Travis McMichael, who fired the shotgun, is charged in the case along with his father, Greg McMichael, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan. Prosecutors say Arbery’s mental health isn’t relevant to the case.