Frost Advisory issued May 13 at 2:17PM CDT until May 14 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Frost Advisory issued May 13 at 2:17PM CDT until May 14 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
* WHAT…Temperatures from 34 to 37 will result in frost formation
late tonight.
* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County and Northern Oconto County Counties.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.