Frost Advisory issued May 13 at 2:17PM CDT until May 14 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

2:17 pm Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Temperatures from 34 to 37 will result in frost formation
late tonight.

* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County and Northern Oconto County Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 7 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

National Weather Service

