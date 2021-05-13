Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Vilas County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures from 32 to 37 will result in frost formation.

Local freezing temperatures are expected in the typical cold spots

of north central Wisconsin.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.