Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Vilas County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures from 32 to 37 will result in frost formation.
Local freezing temperatures are expected in the typical cold spots
of north central Wisconsin.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.