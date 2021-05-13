Frost Advisory from FRI 2:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from FRI 2:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Oneida County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures from 34 to 37 will result in frost formation
late tonight.
* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County and Northern Oconto County Counties.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
