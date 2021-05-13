Frost Advisory from FRI 2:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Forest County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures from 34 to 37 will result in frost formation

late tonight.

* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,

Northern Marinette County and Northern Oconto County Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 7 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

