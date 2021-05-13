For Muslims in America, Eid al-Fitr comes as pandemic eases

As they celebrate the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims are once again seeking ways to balance social and religious rituals with coronavirus concerns. For many Muslims in the United States, this year’s Eid al-Fitr is promising to be closer to normal than last year’s as America sees ongoing efforts to get vaccine shots into more arms and chart a path back to normalcy from the coronavirus pandemic. Says one imam: “It’s going to be somewhat bittersweet. But again, we’re thankful for the ability to come together in some capacity.”