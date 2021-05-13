Ewan McGregor won’t soon forget his fashion turn as Halston

NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine, if you will, a galaxy far, far away where the one-name fashion wonder Halston dresses Obi-Wan Kenobi in something fabulous from the swinging ’70s. Ewan McGregor can. Sort of. McGregor is on set for the latest Disney+ “Star Wars” installment featuring the Jedi master, but he won’t soon forget his turn as the flamboyant, famous designer for the new Netflix miniseries, “Halston.” The 50-year-old Scottish actor tells The Associated Press it made him sad to learn two of Halston’s nieces have already soured on the series dropping Friday. Director Daniel Minahan defended his choice to cast McGregor, who is straight, in the gay role.