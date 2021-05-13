BREAKING: Former DCE teacher pleads guilty for producing child porn

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Former D.C. Everest teacher Travis Greil plead guilty on Wednesday in a U.S. District Court in Madison for the production of child pornography.

According to a press release from Acting US Attorney Timothy O'Shea, Greil produced those videos by using an iPad to take video and photos under students clothing.

The investigation began in February of 2020, when a student came forward saying she felt uncomfortable with how Greil was having her stand near him while they reviewed classwork.

A following probe at the school found multiple photos and videos 'upskirting,' female students on Greil's school-issued iPad.

Greil will face a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 20 in federal prison. A plea deal reached for the guilty plea agreed to at least 6 years in prison.

Greil will be sentenced on August 12th and 13th.