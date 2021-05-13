Biden, GOP senators upbeat, plan more infrastructure talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — After meeting at the White House, President Joe Biden and a group of Republican senators agreed to talk again early next week as negotiations on an infrastructure plan are intensifying. The potentially bipartisan effort could become one piece of the administration’s ambitious $4 trillion American jobs and families plan. The GOP senators exited the lengthy White House meeting Thursday saying they are “very encouraged” about their talk with the president. They say they are prepared to build on the $568 billion proposal they had put forward as an alternative. Biden is intent on at least trying to strike a deal with Republicans rather than simply go with a Democrats-only bill. He says he’s “very optimistic” of reaching an agreement.