Biden inauguration priest resigns California university post

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Jesuit priest who presided over an inaugural Mass for President Joe Biden has resigned his position as president of Santa Clara University in Northern California after an investigation found he engaged in inappropriate, alcohol-fueled conversations with graduate students. The Rev. Kevin O’Brien, at the direction of Jesuit officials, has begun a therapeutic outpatient program to address personal issues, including alcohol and stress counseling. He had been president of Santa Clara University since July 2019 and was placed on leave in March. A prominent victims advocate group has called for a broader investigation into O’Brien’s alleged actions.